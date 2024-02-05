Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in The Cards?

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7, 2024, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.3%.

How are Estimates Placed?

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has increased to $1.12 from $1.07 in the past seven days. WYNN reported a loss per share of $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1,707 million. The metric suggests an improvement of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Wynn Resorts’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from sports-betting expansion, non-gaming revenue-boosting strategies and solid Macau performance. Strength in mass casino drop, direct VIP turnover, luxury retail sales and hotel revenues are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increased visitation and demand in the Macau region (owing to the easing of restrictions) are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Per our model, revenues from Macau operations are likely to rise 348.3% year over year to $852.9 million. We expect revenues from Las Vegas operations to rise 0.2% year over year to $586.4 million.



Substantial contributions from Encore Boston Harbor might have aided the company’s fourth-quarter top line. The emphasis on development projects (including incremental parking, food and beverage and entertainment amenities) and strategic marketing campaigns are likely to have paved a path for new customer acquisition in the to-be-reported quarter. We expect revenues from Encore Boston Harbor to rise 5.3% year over year to $229.8 million in the fourth quarter.



However, an increase in operating expenses is likely to have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts total operating expenses in the fourth quarter to increase 74.2% year over year to $1,577.9 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +10.50%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

