Is Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. WYNN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.73, which compares to its industry's average of 29.88. Over the past year, WYNN's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.83 and as low as 12.68, with a median of 17.52.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. WYNN has a P/S ratio of 1.24. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Wynn Resorts's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, WYNN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

