Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.50, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Wynn Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 139.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 62.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion, which would represent changes of +140.72% and +59.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.87% higher. Wynn Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Wynn Resorts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.39, so we one might conclude that Wynn Resorts is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.