Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $85.65, moving -1.66% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 2% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.32% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.24, up 49.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 50.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.07% higher within the past month. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WYNN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

