Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $67.13, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 4.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of -$1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $852.25 million, down 14.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.77 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion, which would represent changes of +38.4% and +2.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% lower within the past month. Wynn Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.