Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $109.23, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 0.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.

Wynn Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 31.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion, which would represent changes of +123.49% and +45.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher. Wynn Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wynn Resorts has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.12 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.79.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

