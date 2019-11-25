Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.18, changing hands as high as $122.99 per share. Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WYNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WYNN's low point in its 52 week range is $90.06 per share, with $151.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.69.

