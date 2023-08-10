Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the top and bottom lines grew year over year.



The uptrend is backed by consistent performance growth in the company’s Macau and North America properties. Wynn Resorts witnessed growth in mass gaming, luxury retail and hotel businesses in Macau, portraying exceptional post-Covid recovery.



Following the results, WYNN’s shares gained 1.6% during the after-hours trading session on Aug 9.

Q2 Earnings & Revenues

During the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share by 78.4%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wynn Resorts, Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wynn Resorts, Limited Quote

Quarterly revenues of $1,595.8 million surpassed the consensus mark of $1,491 million by 7%. Also, the top line increased 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was mainly attributed to performance growth in Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, resulting from an increase in gaming volumes, hotel occupancy and covers at restaurants.

Wynn Palace Operations

During the second quarter of 2023, Wynn Palace’s operating revenues were $468.4 million, compared with $58.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported value can be compared with our model’s projection of $231.1 million or 294% year-over-year growth, which is comparatively on the lower side.



Casino revenues in the reported quarter totaled $365.3 million, compared with $27.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Rooms, and food and beverage revenues surged a whopping 614.8% and 268.4% year over year to $50.1 million and $25.3 million, respectively. During the quarter under review, entertainment, retail and other revenues increased 57.6% year over year to $27.7 million.



In the VIP segment, table games turnover was $3,042.3 million, up 783.2% year over year. VIP table games win (loss) rate (based on turnover) was 4.24% against the loss of 1.94% reported in the prior-year quarter. Table drop in the mass market segment was $1,507.1 million, compared with $210.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Table games wins in mass market operations amounted to $305.8 million, compared with $41.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the reported quarter, revenue per available room or RevPAR increased 648.8% year over year to $307. Occupancy levels in the segment came in at 96.5%, compared with 28.5% reported in the prior-year quarter. The average daily rate (ADR) during the quarter came in at $318, up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Macau Operations

During the second quarter, Wynn Macau’s operating revenues amounted to $301.6 million, compared with $58.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. For this business operation, we projected year-over-year growth of 185.8% to $167.4 million.



Casino revenues in the reported quarter were $243 million, up 508% year over year. Rooms, and entertainment, and retail and other revenues grew 448.7% and 106.8% year over year to $26.1 million and $17.8 million, respectively. During the quarter, food and beverage revenues increased 180.4% year over year to $14.7 million.



Table games turnover in the VIP segment increased 360.9% year over year to $1,390.3 million. The VIP table games win rate (based on turnover) was 4.16%, lower than 4.79% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Table drop in the mass market segment was $1,223.3 million, compared with $216.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Table games' win in the mass market category was $216.4 million, compared with $30.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the reported quarter, RevPAR grew 453.2% year over year to $260. Occupancy levels in the segment came in at 96.8%, compared with 31.3% in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, ADR came in at $269, up 79.3% year over year.

Las Vegas Operations

During the second quarter, operating revenues from Las Vegas operations were $578.1 million. The reported value is compared with $561.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter and our quarter’s expectation of $712.6 million or 27% year-over-year growth.



Casino revenues increased 1.9% year over year to $137.9 million. Revenues from food and beverage declined 0.8% to $195.1 million, while the same increased for rooms as well as entertainment, retail and other by 6.4% and 8.4% year over year to $177.8 million and $67.2 million, respectively.



Table games drop was down 0.9% year over year to $559.7 million. Table games wins also declined 7.8% year over year to $128 million. During the second quarter, table games win percentage of 22.9% was below 24.6% reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter under review, RevPAR inched up 0.2% year over year to $418. The occupancy rate came in at 90.6%, flat year over year. ADR was $462, up 0.4% year over year.

Encore Boston Harbor

During the second quarter, operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor operations amounted to $221.9 million, up from $210.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported value is comparatively lower than our projection of 6.4% year-over-year growth to $223.5 million.



Casino revenues increased 6.2% year over year to $166.8 million. Furthermore, revenues from rooms, food and beverage, as well as entertainment, retail and other increased 0.5%, 4.1% and 11.2% year over year to $22.5 million, $22 million and $10.6 million, respectively.



During the quarter, table games win percentage of 22.3% was above 21.9% reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the reported quarter, RevPAR increased 0.8% year over year to $371. The occupancy rate came in at 92.7%, down from 94.1% reported in the prior-year quarter. ADR was $400, up 2.3% year over year.

Operating Performance

During the second quarter of 2023, adjusted property EBITDAR was $524.5 million, compared with $179.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau totaled $89.6 million against ($40.4) million reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR from Las Vegas operations was $224.1 million, compared with $226.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor was $69.1 million, compared with $63.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Position

As of Jun 30, 2023, Wynn Resorts’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.65 billion, on par with the value reported as of 2022 end.



Total current and outstanding debt at the end of second-quarter 2023 amounted to $12.14 billion. The figure included $2.65 billion of Wynn Las Vegas-related debt, $6.73 billion of Macau debt, $2.15 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt and $613.8 million of debt held by the retail joint venture, which the company consolidated.

Zacks Rank

Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

American Public Education, Inc. APEI reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s results benefited from the solid contributions of the American Public University System and Hondros College of Nursing segment as well as Graduate School USA revenues included in Corporate and Other and cost-saving initiatives. However, the dismal performance of the Rasmussen University segment ailed the other segments’ tailwind to some extent.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performances of Franchise Brands, Partner Brands and Portfolio Brands affected the top line.



The company announced the sale of its eOne Film and TV business to Lionsgate for approximately $500 million. The company anticipates the deal to strengthen its financial flexibility and retire its floating rate debt (by approximately $400 million). HAS expects to close the deal by 2023 end.



MGM Resorts International MGM reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed the consensus estimate for the third consecutive quarter. Moreover, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



MGM’s upside was primarily driven by growth in business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.