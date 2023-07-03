Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $106.62, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 93.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, up 62.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +140.72% and +59.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.16% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wynn Resorts currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.19.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

