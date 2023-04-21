Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $114.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wynn Resorts is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 31.58% from the year-ago period.

WYNN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +123.49% and +45.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.49% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Wynn Resorts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 108.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WYNN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.