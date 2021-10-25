Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $90.42, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 7.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

WYNN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WYNN to post earnings of -$1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $987.11 million, up 166.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.98 per share and revenue of $3.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.82% and +79.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WYNN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% lower. WYNN currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

