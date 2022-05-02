Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $71.71, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 12.59% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 16.66% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.15, up 52.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 38.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.39 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion, which would represent changes of +77.29% and +27.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.26% lower. Wynn Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

