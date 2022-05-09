Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10, 2022. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.15 per share. The company had reported a loss of $2.41 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1 billion, indicating growth of 37.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Wynn Resorts’ first-quarter performance in Las Vegas is likely to have benefited from the gradual improvement in visitation, removal of authorized operational and capacity restrictions, and increased travel. However, the company’s performance in Macau is likely to have been negatively impacted by the Omicron variant. Cash burn on account of the coronavirus may have weighed on the first-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter revenues from Las Vegas operations is pegged at $431 million, suggesting an improvement from the year-ago reported figure of $178.7 million. The company’s Las Vegas operations are likely to have benefited from increased visitation, improving job scenarios and consumer spending environment. The consensus mark for net revenues from Wynn Macau is pegged at $354 million, suggesting growth of 97% from the year-ago period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casino revenues is pegged at $537 million, indicating 4% growth year over year. The consensus estimate for food and beverage, rooms as well as entertainment, retail and other revenues is pegged at $170 million, $192 million and $122 million, suggesting improvement of 148.2%, 152% and 88%, respectively.



The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results are likely to reflect gains from robust sports betting expansion. The company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and a unique marketing campaign.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -20.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +22.68% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Planet Fitness have declined 4.3% in the past year. PLNT’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark once in the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.3%.



The Walt Disney Company DIS has an Earnings ESP of +3.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Disney have declined 40.2% in the past year. DIS’ earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 67.8%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +2.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Choice Hotels have gained 14.5% in the past year. CHH’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 15.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

