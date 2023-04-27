Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $110.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 0.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wynn Resorts is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 31.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +123.49% and +45.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.49% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wynn Resorts has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.18, which means Wynn Resorts is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.