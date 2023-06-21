Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $106.35, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 4.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.03% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Wynn Resorts will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wynn Resorts is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 139.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 62.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +140.72% and +59.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.72% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wynn Resorts currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.57, which means Wynn Resorts is trading at a premium to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.