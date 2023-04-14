Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $110.99, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 2.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.21, up 82.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 30.67% from the year-ago period.

WYNN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $5.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.82% and +45.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.05% higher. Wynn Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Wynn Resorts's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 108.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.46, so we one might conclude that Wynn Resorts is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

