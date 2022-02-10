Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $94.18, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 9.31% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Wynn Resorts is projected to report earnings of -$1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 49.81% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.72% higher. Wynn Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.