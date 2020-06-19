Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $86.79, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WYNN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect WYNN to post earnings of -$4.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 443.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $350.86 million, down 78.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$11.69 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -547.89% and -42.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WYNN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. WYNN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.