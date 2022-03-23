Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $78.64, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 9.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of -$1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 38.95% from the year-ago period.

WYNN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.86 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +85.95% and +30.91%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.1% higher within the past month. Wynn Resorts is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

