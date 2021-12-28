Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $86.46, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 5.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of -$1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 50.13% from the prior-year quarter.

WYNN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.97 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.87% and +78.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wynn Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

