Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed the most recent trading day at $80.79, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 9.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wynn Resorts is projected to report earnings of -$1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 50.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.97 per share and revenue of $3.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.87% and +78.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Wynn Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

