Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Wynn Resorts said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $111.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 7.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=96).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.20%, an increase of 82.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.83% to 97,095K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 128.28. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of 111.70.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 5,253MM, an increase of 24.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,638K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,112K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,022K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 20.31% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,500K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 6,810K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 3,505K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares, representing a decrease of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

