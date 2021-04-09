Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Announces Partnership With Minute Media

Wynn Resorts, Limited’s WYNN WynnBET recently announced a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with a global technology and digital publishing platform — Minute Media. The platform owns and operates a diverse network of brands including like The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead.



Per the agreement, WynnBET will open technology platform to create story-driven content backed by Minute Media's wide range of brands, media personalities and athlete influencers. Notably, the companies will collaborate to produce targeted sports, entertainment as well as lifestyle video and audio content that will educate betters using insight from WynnBET's expert bookmakers.



In this regard, Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts stated, "We also look forward to leveraging our partnership with Minute Media to jointly create compelling new content for distribution through our combined properties."



Meanwhile, the partnership is likely to pave path for exploring larger sports industry trends, in-depth features, and team and athlete profiles. Moreover, cross-promotional initiatives like traditional ads, WynnBET odds integration and social media campaigns are in the cards.



Going Forward, the company expects to benefit from Minute Media's proprietary publishing and multi-channel distribution infrastructure. Also, the initiative is likely to drive content to an average of 60 million monthly users in the United States.

Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts have gained 23.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 17.9% growth. Notably, the company is benefitting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

