Wynn Resorts Unusual Options Activity For March 25

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $222,203 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $402,966.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $74.0 and $91.0 for Wynn Resorts, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $74.0 to $91.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.77 $1.65 $1.65 $87.00 $82.3K 156 1.0K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $13.7 $11.9 $13.7 $74.00 $78.0K 10 57 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.5 $1.02 $1.5 $87.00 $75.0K 156 50 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $4.85 $5.2 $90.00 $52.0K 2.5K 110 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.05 $11.55 $11.55 $90.00 $50.8K 2.3K 54

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

In light of the recent options history for Wynn Resorts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Wynn Resorts's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,470,855, the price of WYNN is up by 1.89%, reaching $86.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $103.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Wynn Resorts, maintaining a target price of $103.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.