Markets
WYNN

Wynn Resorts To Sell Encore Boston Harbor Assets For $1.7 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts (WYNN) announced on Tuesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of the land and real estate assets of Encore Boston Harbor to Realty Income (O) for a sum of $1.70 billion in cash, thus representing a 5.9 percent cap rate. Wynn Resorts will continue operating the property with its usual high standards.

Wynn Resorts said that simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, the company will enter into a triple-net lease agreement for Encore Boston Harbor with Realty Income. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $100.0 million and an initial term of 30 years, with one thirty-year tenant renewal option.

Rent under the lease will rise at 1.75% for the first ten years of the lease and the greater of 1.75% and the CPI increase during the prior year (capped at 2.50%) over the remainder of the lease term.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular