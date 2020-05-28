Wynn Resorts to Reopen Flagship Las Vegas Complex on June 4

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced Thursday that its flagship property in the gambling Mecca, Wynn Las Vegas, is set to reopen next Thursday, June 4.

This will be a full reopening, Wynn said. Both towers of the resort, its casino, and all of its restaurants will be accepting customers as they did before the global coronavirus outbreak. The same goes for the resort's numerous amenities, including its golf course and retail stores.

Image source: Wynn Resorts.

Wynn said it has concocted a "comprehensive" health and safety plan to protect its guests and the resort's visitors, which it claims is "now considered the gold standard in the hospitality industry."

The plan includes touchless technologies, non-invasive thermal temperature scans, and mandatory face masks for every employee. Those workers have all been tested for COVID-19, Wynn said.

"Every effort has been made to present Wynn's complete luxury experience and provide guests with the peace of mind needed to enjoy a fun and relaxing return," the company said in the press release announcing the reopening.

The state of Nevada has a general plan, called Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, for its businesses to reopen. In accordance with that document, Wynn said, it is reopening Wynn Las Vegas under the second of four planned phases.

On Wednesday, Wynn stock rose higher than the general stock market and numerous blue chip titles, closing the day with a 2.4% gain.

