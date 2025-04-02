Is Wynn Resorts Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a premier developer and operator of luxury hotels and casinos, renowned for its high-end properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston. With a market cap of $8.9 billion, the company offers world-class hospitality, gaming, and entertainment experiences, setting a benchmark in the industry.

Companies worth between $2 billion to $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks," Wynn Resorts fits right into that category, reflecting its significant presence and influence in the global hospitality space.

Despite its notable strengths, WYNN stock has tanked 25.1% from its 52-week high of $110.38 touched on Apr. 4, 2024. However, WYNN has dropped nearly 4% over the past three months, performing slightly better than the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 9.6% decline during the same time frame.

Over the longer term, Wynn’s performance has remained much more grim. WYNN stock has plummeted 16.8% over the past six months and 22.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to Nasdaq’s 2.6% dip over the past six months and 6.4% gains over the past year.

To confirm the downturn, Wynn has traded mostly below its 50-day moving average since early November 2024 with some fluctuations and consistently below its 200-day moving average since the second week of March.

Wynn Resorts’ stock prices soared 10.4% in the trading session after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 13. Due to the ongoing softness in the Chinese economy, Wynn Macau has continued to observe some weakness. However, the company experienced notable gains in other areas. While its topline inched down by a marginal 9 bps compared to the year-ago quarter to over $1.8 billion, the figure surpassed the Street expectations by a notable 3.4%. Meanwhile, the company reported a solid net margin expansion, leading to a 23.3% year-over-year surge in adjusted net income to $263.3 million. Furthermore, Wynn’s adjusted EPS of $2.42 surpassed the consensus estimates by a staggering 90.6%, which boosted investor confidence.

Moreover, the company has significantly outperformed its peer MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) 22.5% decline over the past six months and 37.3% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Despite its lackluster performance on the stock exchange, analysts remain optimistic about Wynn’s prospects. Among the 15 analysts covering the WYNN stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $111.06 suggests a notable 34.2% upside potential from current price levels.

