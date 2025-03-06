Wynn Resorts Stock Jumps 13% in a Month: Buy or Wait for Pullback?

Wynn Resorts WYNN stock has been on a strong upward trajectory, jumping 12.5% over the past month. This impressive rally comes even as the industry slipped 1.2% and the S&P 500 declined 4.4%, showcasing WYNN’s standout performance amid broader market weakness.

As of Wednesday, Wynn Resorts closed at $90.67, standing strong above its 52-week low of $71.63, though still trailing its 52-week high of $110.38. Notably, WYNN has outshined key industry rivals, including Las Vegas Sands LVS, MGM Resorts MGM and Caesars Entertainment CZR.

WYNN Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators suggest a continued strong performance for Wynn Resorts. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in WYNN's financial health and prospects.

Wynn Resorts’ 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring WYNN Stock’s Surge

The company is benefiting from a robust non-gaming business. In fourth-quarter 2024, it reported a robust non-gaming business. Wynn Resorts continues to introduce innovative non-gaming investments that boost tourism and strengthen shareholder returns. This includes investments in a new theater and events and entertainment center, incremental parking, food and beverage, and entertainment amenities.

Investors are also very optimistic about its plans to open a resort in the UAE. Wynn Resorts and Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding, agreed to develop a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort on the artificial Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE.



WYNN is making significant progress on its highly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island project in the UAE, with construction now reaching the 35th floor and more than 4.6 million square feet of concrete and steel in place. The company sees immense potential in the region, projecting the UAE to become a $3-$5 billion gaming market over time. To strengthen its presence and build brand awareness ahead of the resort's opening, WYNN recently acquired Aspinalls in Mayfair, London, a strategic move aimed at engaging high-value customers who frequent both locations.



This strategic move marked Wynn Resorts' foray into a new market, and the company is optimistic about the resort's potential to become a prominent tourism hotspot in the UAE. Also, optimism can be noted due to opportunities arising from the backdrop of beachside setting development. The company received the first land-based gaming license from the GCGRA in October 2024.



Then again, Wynn Resorts derives a solid share of revenues from Macau — the largest gaming destination in the world. The company remains disciplined in its approach to maximizing EBITDA while maintaining a healthy margin profile, leveraging digital gaming tables and data-driven reinvestment strategies.



WYNN is positioning itself for long-term growth through disciplined cost management, high-quality offerings and expansion into high-growth markets. The company’s strong cash flow, targeted reinvestments and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategies reinforce its confidence in sustained profitability.

WYNN’s Strong Estimate Revisions Signal Optimism

Analysts have turned increasingly bullish on Wynn Resorts, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS rising 8% to $5.28 per share in the past 30 days. This upward revision underscores growing confidence in the company’s earnings potential, driven by robust operational performance and growth initiatives.

Wynn Resorts’ Attractive Valuation Relative to Peers

Despite its strong fundamentals, WYNN remains undervalued compared with the industry. Trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 16.98X, it lags the industry average, offering an attractive entry point for investors. Additionally, Wynn Resorts is priced below the broader Consumer Discretionary sector’s 18.54x and the S&P 500’s 21.29X, reinforcing its potential for upside as the company continues to execute its long-term growth strategy.

WYNN P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WYNN Investment Strategy

Wynn Resorts presents a compelling investment opportunity, driven by its strong operational performance, expansion efforts and attractive valuation. The company's disciplined cost management, innovative non-gaming investments and market-leading hospitality offerings position it for sustained growth. Its expansion into the UAE with Wynn Al Marjan Island signals a major long-term revenue driver, while its Macau operations continue to deliver stable results with a focus on maximizing profitability.



Analysts remain bullish on Wynn’s earnings potential. With the stock trading at a discount to industry peers, it offers an attractive entry point for investors looking for a high-quality gaming and hospitality leader with strong upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.