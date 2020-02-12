Wynn Resorts Stock Gains, Bed Bath & Beyond Plummets, and the Dow Is Rising

Coronavirus fears are fading as China reported that the number of new cases declined for a second day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes are rising.

Stocks are making more gains as coronavirus fears fade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.4% and U.S. stock futures are in the green too.

Dow Jones Industrial Average have gained 162 points, or 0.6% while S&P 500 futures are 0.5% higher. Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.6%.

Mergers and acquisitions, earnings, Wall Street analysts’ ratings, as well as news of progress with corporate turnarounds was affecting individual stocks Wednesday morning.

SoftBank (9984.Japan) shares closed up almost 12% in overseas trading after the Sprint (S) and T-Mobile US (TMUS) merger was finally approved. Sprint stock jumped more than 77% Tuesday.

Ride-hailing pioneer Lyft (LYFT) shares, on the other hand, are falling, with a loss of about 4.7% in premarket trading. The company reported earnings after the close of trading Tuesday. Quarterly sales and earnings beat Wall Street’s consensus estimates and sales guidance for the coming quarter was about what analysts predicted, yet shares in the start-up remain volatile.

Stock in solar-power company SunPower (SPWR) gained 7.2% after rising 4.1% Tuesday. SunPower reports quarterly numbers Wednesday after the close of trading. Over the past 12 months, shares have rallied more than 70% to $9.89. Still, the stock is down from its record of more than $130 a share set at the end of 2007.

Casino operators’ stocks are getting a bump from Wall Street analysts, as well as news that China on Wednesday reported a second day of declining new cases of coronavirus. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) shares both gained more than 3% after Bank of America upgraded the pair to the equivalent of Buy. Wynn stock has fallen about 10.3% over the past month. Sands stock is off about 4.6%. Both have been battered by fear over how coronavirus will affect travel plans.

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares are down slightly. Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery started coverage of the stock Tuesday evening with the equivalent of a Hold rating and $115 price target, just below recent levels. The Wednesday premarket move is small, but Beyond shares remain volatile. The stock is up more than 50% year to date and down about 50% from its 52-week high.

Finally, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares are plummeting, down almost 25% in premarket trading. The company updated investors Tuesday evening, reporting disappointing same-store sales growth. Management indicated its turnaround plans will take longer to bear fruit.

“We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges,” said new CEO Mark Tritton in the company’s news release.

Same-store sales dropped 5.4% during the first two months of the company’s fiscal fourth quarter. It isn’t great news and investors appear impatient.

