Wynn Resorts Stock Down on Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top line increased year over year, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The quarter’s results reflect solid performance across Wynn Resorts’ properties, driven by strong EBITDA growth in Macau and continued outperformance in Las Vegas. Macau operations benefited from healthy market share gains and a significant year-over-year increase in mass table drop. In Las Vegas, the company delivered another quarter of EBITDA growth and gained further gaming market share. Additionally, notable progress was made on the Wynn Al Marjan Island project, with construction advancing toward completion.



WYNN stock lost 1% in yesterday’s after-hours trading session, following the earnings release.

WYNN’s Q3 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 90 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $1.83 billion topped the consensus mark by 3.9%. The top line inched up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Palace Operations

During the third quarter, Wynn Palace’s operating revenues came in at $635.5 million, up 22.3% year over year. Adjusted property EBITDAR increased 23.4% to $200.3 million.



Casino revenues were $542.4 million, up 29.8% from last year, while room revenues fell 23.9% to $37.4 million. Food and beverage revenues increased 5.7% to $33.3 million. RevPAR declined 24.9% year over year to $217, with ADR also down 26.1% to $221.

Wynn Macau Operations

Wynn Macau’s operating revenues amounted to $365.5 million, up 3.9% year over year. Adjusted property EBITDAR was $108 million, up 7.4% year over year from $100.6 million in the prior-year quarter.



Casino revenues rose 6% year over year to $314.5 million, while room revenues fell 11% to $21.1 million. Revenues from food and beverage fell 11.2% to $17.3 million. Entertainment, retail and other revenues increased 5.3% year over year to $12.5 million. RevPAR declined 10.9% to $205, with ADR down 11.2% to $207.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from Las Vegas operations were $621 million, up 2.3% year over year. Adjusted property EBITDAR increased 0.3% to $203.4 million.



Casino revenues jumped 11.3% year over year to $161.6 million. Room revenues fell 0.2% to $186.7 million, while food and beverage revenues rose 0.4% to $192.5 million. Entertainment, retail and other revenues decreased 3.5% year over year to $80.2 million. RevPAR decreased 1.8% to $433, with ADR rising 2% to $505.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $211.6 million, down 1.1% year over year. Adjusted property EBITDAR fell 7.3% to $58.4 million.



Casino revenues fell 1.6% to $156.2 million. Food and beverage revenues declined 5% year over year to $18.8 million, while room revenues increased 2% to $25.2 million. Entertainment, retail and other revenues increased 6% year over year to $11.5 million. RevPAR remained flat year over year to $412, with ADR up 1.2% to $431.

Operating Performance of Wynn Resorts

In the third quarter, adjusted property EBITDAR totaled $570.1 million, up from $527.7 million in the prior-year quarter. EBITDAR margin contracted to 31.1% from 31.2% in the prior year.

Cash Position of WYNN

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Wynn Resorts’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.49 billion compared with $1.98 billion in the prior quarter.



Total current and long-term outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter amounted to $10.57 billion, including $5.81 billion of Macau-related debt, $876 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.28 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt and $598.1 million of retail joint venture debt.

WYNN’s Zacks Rank

Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

