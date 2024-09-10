News & Insights

Wynn Resorts Reports Private Offering Of $800 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2033

September 10, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced a private offering of $800 million in Senior Notes, set to mature in 2033. The offering will be managed through its subsidiaries, Wynn Resorts Finance and Wynn Resorts Capital.

Wynn Resorts Finance's domestic subsidiaries will back these notes and will hold the same rank as existing senior unsecured obligations.

The funds raised will be used to pay off Wynn Las Vegas' 5.500% Senior Notes that are due in 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include covering a $130 million penalty from a non-prosecution agreement.

This offering is available to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. investors under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
