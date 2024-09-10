Wynn Resorts Reports Private Offering Of $800 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2033

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced a private offering of $800 million in Senior Notes, set to mature in 2033. The offering will be managed through its subsidiaries, Wynn Resorts Finance and Wynn Resorts Capital.

Wynn Resorts Finance's domestic subsidiaries will back these notes and will hold the same rank as existing senior unsecured obligations.

The funds raised will be used to pay off Wynn Las Vegas' 5.500% Senior Notes that are due in 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include covering a $130 million penalty from a non-prosecution agreement.

This offering is available to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. investors under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

