Wynn Resorts to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, after the closing bell.



WYNN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 12%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of WYNN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) has declined to $1.33 from $1.37 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 45% decline from the year-ago EPS of $2.42.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.85 billion, implying a rise of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Wynn Resorts, Limited price-eps-surprise | Wynn Resorts, Limited Quote

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ Quarterly Results

Wynn Resorts’ fourth-quarter top line is expected to have benefited from healthy demand trends across its key markets, supported by continued strength in Las Vegas gaming volumes, steady performance in Macau and stable results in Boston. The company entered the quarter with improving momentum, management noting a stronger drop and handle trends, growth in RevPAR and solid retail activity, reflecting sustained engagement from premium customers.



Elevated casino drop and handle, market share gains in gaming and strong premium customer activity are likely to have aided the company’s Las Vegas performance in the fourth quarter. Continued momentum in October, higher room rates during key events and disciplined cost control are also expected to support results. At the same time, softer hotel occupancy due to a focus on rate over volume and normal operating cost pressures might have weighed slightly on growth. Our model predicts revenues from Las Vegas operations to rise 2.4% year over year to $683.1 million in the fourth quarter.



In Macau, WYNN’s fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect sustained strength in mass volumes and premium play, with turnover and mass drop running ahead of last year and the market benefiting from continued double-digit GGR growth. Ongoing investments, including the Chairman’s Club expansion and room refresh projects, are likely to have reinforced customer engagement and supported visitation. However, elevated operating expenses, project-related disruption and tougher year-over-year comparisons might have limited overall revenue growth. Our model predicts fourth-quarter revenues from total Macau revenues to decline 1.1% year over year to $916.4 million.



Encore Boston Harbor is likely to have delivered stable performance, supported by slot revenue growth, steady drop and handle trends and tight cost control. Consistent demand and operating discipline are expected to have helped protect margins. Still, ongoing labor cost pressures and normal fluctuations in volumes might have acted as modest headwinds. Our model predicts the segment’s fourth-quarter revenues to decline 0.7% year over year to $211.2 million.



However, several factors are likely to have weighed on profitability in the fourth quarter. In Las Vegas, lower occupancy from the company’s focus on rate and higher repair and maintenance and other operating costs might have pressured margins. In Macau, higher operating expenses from rising volumes, cost-of-living increases and ongoing renovation projects are likely to have been added to costs. Labor pressures in Boston and continued construction spending for Wynn Al Marjan Island might have further increased expenses. Our model predicts fourth-quarter total operating expenses to rise 8.3% year over year to $1.6 billion.

What Our Model Says About WYNN Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



WYNN’s Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +7.54%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wynn Resorts’ Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that they, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS has an Earnings ESP of +16.5% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hasbro’s earnings are expected to increase 115.2% year over year. Hasbro reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton Worldwide’s earnings are expected to increase 13.6%. Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.8%.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Marriott International’s earnings are expected to increase 7.8%. Marriott International reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.