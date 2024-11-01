Wynn Resorts Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: What's in the Offing?

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 4, 2024, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9%.



WYNN’s Q3 Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.17, indicating a surge of 18.2% from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates have remained stable.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.73 billion. The metric implies an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let us look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note for WYNN’s Q3 Earnings Release

Wynn Resorts’ third-quarter results are likely to have been aided by increasing visitor numbers and demand, particularly in Las Vegas and Macau, along with higher gaming volumes and increased hotel occupancy. Strong activity in the mass casino segment, high direct VIP turnover, robust luxury retail sales and higher hotel revenues are expected to have aided the company’s results in third-quarter 2024. We expect revenues from Macau operations to have risen 4.5% year over year to $856.9 million.



Increased visitation in the Las Vegas market and strong contributions from food and beverage and rooms are likely to have supported the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Per our model, revenues from Las Vegas operations are expected to rise 6.3% year over year to $658.1 million.



However, the company’s results are likely to have been hurt by the dismal performance of Encore Boston Harbor. Per our models, Encore Boston Harbor revenues in the quarter-to-be-reported are likely to decline 3.3% year over year to $203.4 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for WYNN

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -11.85% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this season.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MAR’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 9.5%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.9%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CHH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 5%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.4%.



DraftKings Inc. DKNG currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DKNG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have increased 31.2%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 59.5%.

