Wynn Resorts Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN reported first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.



Management highlighted potential tariff-related pressures on operations. While the direct impact on operating expenses is expected to be minimal, mainly affecting the U.S. food and beverage segment, the company is actively pursuing alternative sourcing solutions. Additionally, the company acknowledged the broader economic uncertainty posed by tariffs and their potential to dampen consumer demand. However, the company noted that its affluent clientele provides a degree of resilience against these macroeconomic headwinds.

WYNN’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 by 12.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.59. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Quarterly operating revenues of $1.7 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.73 billion by 1.5%. The top line fell 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Palace Operations

During the first quarter, Wynn Palace’s operating revenues came in at $535.9 million compared with $586.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted segmental revenues to be $530.4 million.



Casino revenues declined 6.2% year over year to $444.5 million. Rooms and entertainment, retail and other revenues decreased 32.1% and 14.9% year over year to $36.6 million and $23.1 million, respectively. Food and beverage revenues fell 1% year over year to $31.7 million.



In the VIP segment, table games turnover was $4 billion, up 2.1% year over year. VIP table games win rate (based on turnover) was 2.61% compared with 3.3% in the prior-year quarter. Table drop in the mass market segment was $1.7 billion compared with $1.78 billion in the prior-year quarter. Table game wins in mass market operations amounted to $422.4 million compared with $437.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter, revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 34.5% year over year to $218. Occupancy levels in the segment were 98.3% compared with 98.8% in the prior-year quarter. The average daily rate (ADR) was $222, down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Macau Operations

Wynn Macau’s operating revenues amounted to $329.9 million compared with $411.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted segmental revenues to be $385.6 million.

Casino revenues were $275.6 million, down 20.4% year over year. On a year-over-year basis, revenues from rooms declined 18.6% to $23.3 million, while revenues from food and beverage fell 10.6% to $18.8 million. Entertainment, retail and other revenues declined 21.8% year over year to $12.3 million.



Table games turnover in the VIP segment declined 9.6% year over year to $1.44 billion. The VIP table games win rate (based on turnover) was 1.1%, compared with 3.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Table drop in the mass market segment was $1.54 billion compared with $1.68 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Table games win in the mass market category was $288.5 million compared with $326.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



During the quarter, RevPAR declined 17.7% year over year to $232. Occupancy levels in the segment were 99.1% compared with 99.4% in the prior-year quarter. ADR was $234, down 17.6% year over year.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from Las Vegas operations were $625.3 million compared with $636.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our projection for the metric was $633.3 million.



Casino revenues increased 19.1% year over year to $161 million. Revenues from food and beverage plunged 7.3% year over year to $179.4 million. Revenues from rooms declined 12.6% year over year to $195.9 million, while revenues from entertainment, retail and other increased 6.3% year over year to $89 million.



Table drop declined 1.9% year over year to $592.5 million. Table game wins decreased 8% year over year to $144.1 million. Table games win percentage of 24.3%, down from 25.9% reported in the prior-year quarter.



RevPAR fell 12% year over year to $461. The occupancy rate was 87.4%, down from 88% in the prior-year period. ADR was $527, down 11.4% year over year.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor operations amounted to $209.2 million compared with $217.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Our projection for the metric was $190.3 million.



Casino revenues fell 4.1% to $159.4 million. Revenues from rooms and food and beverage declined 9.8% and 1.6% year over year to $18.7 million and $19.9 million, respectively. Entertainment, retail and other revenues increased 5.7% year over year to $11.2 million.



During the quarter, the table games win percentage of 20.5% was down from the 22.6% reported in the prior-year quarter.



RevPAR declined 7.9% year over year to $315. The occupancy rate was 88.1%, down from 89.7% in the prior-year quarter. ADR was $357, down 6.3% year over year.

Operating Performance of Wynn Resorts

During the first quarter, adjusted property EBITDAR was $532.9 million compared with $646.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted property EBITDAR from total Macau operations totaled $252.1 million compared with $339.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR from Las Vegas operations was $223.4 million compared with $246.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor was $57.5 million compared with $63.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Position of WYNN

As of March 31, 2025 , Wynn Resorts’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.07 billion compared with $2.43 billion in the previous quarter.



Total current and long-term outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter amounted to $10.55 billion. The figure included $874.8 million of Wynn Las Vegas-related debt, $5.8 billion of Macau debt, $3.28 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt and $597.6 million of debt held by the retail joint venture, which the company consolidated.

WYNN’s Zacks Rank

Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



