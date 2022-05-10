Wynn Resorts Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 10, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.wynnresorts.com

To listen to the call, dial (888) 455-5965 (US) or (773) 799-3869 (International) with access code 3983556.

For a replay call, dial (866) 363-4045 (US) or (203) 369-0206 (International) with access code 3983556.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.