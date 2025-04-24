Wynn Resorts’ Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $8.2 billion, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a designer, developer, and operator of integrated resorts featuring luxury hotel rooms, high-end retail space, dining and entertainment options, convention facilities, and gaming. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company operates through Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor segments.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this event, analysts expect WYNN to post adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, down a staggering 24.5% from $1.59 per share reported in the same quarter last year. While the company has surpassed Street's bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it fell short of expectations on two other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Wynn Resorts to report an adjusted EPS of $5, marking a 16.9% decline from $6.02 reported in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $5.32 per share.

WYNN stock has plunged nearly 20% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 10.3% returns during the same period.

Wynn Resorts’ stock prices soared 10.4% in the trading session after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 13. Due to the ongoing softness in the Chinese economy, Wynn Macau has continued to observe some weakness. However, the company experienced notable gains in other areas. While its topline inched down by a marginal 9 bps compared to the year-ago quarter to over $1.8 billion, the figure surpassed the Street expectations by a notable 3.4%. Meanwhile, the company reported a solid net margin expansion, leading to a 23.3% year-over-year surge in adjusted net income to $263.3 million. Furthermore, Wynn’s adjusted EPS of $2.42 surpassed the consensus estimates by a staggering 90.6%, which boosted investor confidence.

Furthermore, analysts' consensus view on WYNN is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, 10 suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $105.47 represents a 33.3% premium to current price levels.

