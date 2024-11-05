Wynn Resorts price target lowered to $119 from $125 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $119 from $125 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Macau and Las Vegas both come in below estimates, and the forward look was somewhat more tempered across the board.
