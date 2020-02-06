Wynn Resorts Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.62 compared to profit per share $0.95, a year ago. Operating revenues were $1.65 billion, a decrease of 2.0% from $1.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating revenues decreased $150.6 million, $28.0 million, and $24.9 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2018 to 2019.

Wynn Resorts also announced that the company has approved a cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.