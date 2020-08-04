Markets
Wynn Resorts Posts Adj. Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com
Published

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) reported a second quarter adjusted loss per share of $6.14, compared to profit of $1.44, a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $4.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenues were $85.7 million, a decrease of 94.8%, from $1.66 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $212.17 million for the quarter.

The company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2020 totaled $3.80 billion.

    RTTNews

