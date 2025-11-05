Wynn Resorts to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, after the closing bell.



WYNN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 11.5%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of WYNN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.09, indicating growth of 21.1% from the 90 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.77 billion, suggesting a rise of 4.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Wynn Resorts, Limited price-eps-surprise | Wynn Resorts, Limited Quote

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Wynn Resorts’ Quarterly Results

Wynn Resorts’ third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand across its key markets, led by strength in Las Vegas and steady recovery in Macau. The company entered the quarter with healthy forward bookings and robust gaming volumes, reflecting sustained momentum in its premium customer base.

Elevated casino drop and handle, solid weekend performance, and steady group and convention bookings are likely to have aided the company’s Las Vegas performance in the third quarter. Ongoing programming enhancements and operational efficiency likely drove incremental spend across gaming, food and beverage, and retail channels. Our model predicts revenues from Las Vegas operations to rise 1.3% year over year to $615.2 million in the third quarter.

In Macau, WYNN’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect sequential improvement in mass and VIP volumes, building on the acceleration seen in June and July. The company’s premium-focused strategy — supported by ongoing investments such as the Chairman’s Club expansion at Wynn Palace and room refreshes at Wynn Macau — likely reinforced customer engagement and strengthened its positioning in the market. Moreover, steady entertainment-driven demand and disciplined reinvestment levels may have contributed to healthy visitation and improved operating leverage. Our model predicts third-quarter revenues from total Macau operations to be $877.6 million.

Encore Boston Harbor likely delivered stable performance, supported by consistent table and slot activity and prudent cost management. The property’s ability to offset wage inflation through operational discipline and efficiency initiatives is expected to have aided margin stability during the quarter. Our model predicts the segment’s third-quarter revenues to rise 5.2% year over year to $225.3 million.

However, several factors may have tempered profitability in the third quarter. Softer midweek trends in Las Vegas, higher labor and cost-of-living expenses across markets and increased reinvestment competition in Macau likely weighed on margins. In addition, renovation-related spending tied to upcoming projects and construction progress at Wynn Al Marjan Island may have added near-term cost pressure. Our model predicts third-quarter total operating expenses to rise 2.7% year over year to $1.6 billion.

What Our Model Says About WYNN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that is not the case here.



WYNN’s Earnings ESP: Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -0.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Wynn Resorts’ Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +4.84% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Amer Sports is expected to register a 78.6% increase in earnings. Amer Sports reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.9%.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings are expected to increase 37.5%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 333%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Planet Fitness’ earnings are expected to rise 12.5% year over year. Planet Fitness reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.