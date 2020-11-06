Wynn Resorts Misses Even Analysts' Subdued Expectations for Q3

Though its press release remained upbeat while reporting the company's third-quarter 2020 results yesterday after market close, casino and resort operator Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell strongly short of Wall Street analyst expectations. Zacks Equity Research reports a negative 112% earnings surprise, with analyst consensus expecting a loss per share of $3.32 and actual losses of $7.04 per share. Zacks also notes Wynn has missed consensus earnings per share (EPS) four quarters in a row.

Revenue also fell short of the mark, delivering an approximate negative 19.5% surprise below expectations, clocking in at $370.5 million, or a 77.5% year over year plunge from Q3 2019's $1.65 billion in revenue. Wynn notes its net Q3 losses include $407.4 million in income taxes "related to an increase in the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets no longer expected to be realized."

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite the misses the company asserts a recovery is under way. In the follow-up Q3 conference call, CEO Matt Maddox highlighted positive events happening after the quarter's Sept. 30 end, noting that in October the company "went from 10% of our normal visitor volumes, up to almost 30%," while in November's early days approximately 6,000 people visited Wynn's Macao properties daily (compared to 18,000 before COVID-19).

While China's Golden Week national holiday provided a much-needed boost to Wynn's fortunes, the company's stock remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Wynn has a sports betting service, WynnBET, which recently forged a partnership with NASCAR, but the company's entry into digital sports betting, the explosive growth market of 2020, appears slower than that of rivals.

Unless WynnBET catches up to rival offerings such as Caesars Entertainment's potentially highly lucrative William Hill acquisition, Wynn's relatively limited online sportsbook presence could prove a handicap going forward.

10 stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wynn Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.