Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

Earnings: $729.16 million in Q4 vs. $32.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: $6.19 in Q4 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $213.66 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.15 per share Revenue: $1.84 billion in Q4 vs. $1.00 billion in the same period last year.

