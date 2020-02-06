Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.62 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

-Earnings: -$72.94 million in Q4 vs. $464.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.68 in Q4 vs. $4.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$65.57 million or -$0.62 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.65 billion in Q4 vs. $1.69 billion in the same period last year.

