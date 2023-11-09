Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

Earnings: -$116.68 million in Q3 vs. -$142.89 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.03 in Q3 vs. -$1.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $112.02 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $1.67 billion in Q3 vs. $889.72 million in the same period last year.

