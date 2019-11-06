Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

-Earnings: -$3.50 million in Q3 vs. $156.11 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $18.54 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.90 per share -Revenue: $1.65 billion in Q3 vs. $1.71 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.