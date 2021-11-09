Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

-Earnings: -$166.25 million in Q3 vs. -$758.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.45 in Q3 vs. -$7.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$141.70 million or -$1.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.31 per share -Revenue: $994.64 million in Q3 vs. $370.45 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.