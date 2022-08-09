Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$130.05 million, or -$1.14 per share. This compares with -$131.37 million, or -$1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$93.73 million or -$0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $908.83 million from $990.11 million last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$130.05 Mln. vs. -$131.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.14 vs. -$1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $908.83 Mln vs. $990.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.