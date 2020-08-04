Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

-Earnings: -$637.56 million in Q2 vs. $94.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.97 in Q2 vs. $0.88 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$655.67 million or -$6.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.98 per share -Revenue: $0.09 billion in Q2 vs. $1.66 billion in the same period last year.

