Wynn Resorts Ltd. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):

Earnings: $144.22 million in Q1 vs. $12.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.30 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $176.80 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.27 per share Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q1 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.

