Wynn Resorts Ltd. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $140.062 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $66.218 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $127.454 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.856 billion from $1.737 billion last year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.062 Mln. vs. $66.218 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $1.856 Bln vs. $1.737 Bln last year.

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